Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average of $250.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

