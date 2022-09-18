Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.76.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $342.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.56. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

