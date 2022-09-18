Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,880 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 6.6 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

