Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 37,227 NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,229,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,095,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.54 per share, for a total transaction of 517,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,580,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 55,646,595.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at 14.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.62. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 12.80 and a 52-week high of 17.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

