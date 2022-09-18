Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 510 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 164,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBML opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

