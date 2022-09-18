Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,610 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period.

Shares of DMB stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

