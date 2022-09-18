Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 81 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $315.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.13. The stock has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

