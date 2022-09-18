Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 160,245 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 673,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 70,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MAV opened at $8.29 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

