Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $16,520,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $308.05 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

