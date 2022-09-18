Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AFT opened at $12.87 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

