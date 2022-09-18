Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $158.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

