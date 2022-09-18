Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

