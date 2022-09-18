Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $406,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 79,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 443,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,403,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 203,961 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

