Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,759.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 451,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.63 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

