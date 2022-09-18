Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.0195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

