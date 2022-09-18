Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.836 dividend. This represents a $10.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

