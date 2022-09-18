Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Shares of YUM opened at $115.72 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

