Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $38.11 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day moving average is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.94 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

