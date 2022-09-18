Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corteva by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.