Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.50 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

