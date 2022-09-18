Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,903,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,865,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655,117 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $165.17.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.