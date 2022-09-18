Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $6.44 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

