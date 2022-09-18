Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

