Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,120,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $844,840,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $239.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.31 and a 200 day moving average of $226.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

