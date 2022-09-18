Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJNK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,154,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after buying an additional 1,815,066 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 2,812,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 619,311 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 637,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 323,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 344,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

