Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYB. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYB stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 8.53%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

