Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IDU opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

