Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 31,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,716,000 after acquiring an additional 358,908 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 97.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.57 and a 200 day moving average of $160.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

