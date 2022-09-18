Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

CIM stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Profile



Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

