Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 97,250 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 206,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

