Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IQI stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

