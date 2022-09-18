Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

