Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $80,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 584,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 37,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEP opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.87. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

