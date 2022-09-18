Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVW stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.