Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,745 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.1%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

