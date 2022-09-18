Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,785 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of VKI stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

