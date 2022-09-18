Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 821 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,293,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,774,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,030,000 after purchasing an additional 193,456 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.