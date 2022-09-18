Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $290,333,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $284,759,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $129.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

