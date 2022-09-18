Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FRA stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $14.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

