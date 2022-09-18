Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 78,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $10.78 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.