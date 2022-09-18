Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. State Street Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after buying an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,455,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:COF opened at $101.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.53 and a 12-month high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

