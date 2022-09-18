Capital One Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 39,372 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 415% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,646 put options.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

