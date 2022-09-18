Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Sells $111,024.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $548.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.94. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $18.93.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 135.72%. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $24,171,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,105,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,396,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

