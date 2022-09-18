Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells $778,500.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,371.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.41 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 228,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 837.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 203,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 182,242 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.