Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

