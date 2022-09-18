Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading 2.6% Higher

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.27. 2,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 196,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 99,847.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

