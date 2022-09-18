Centre Asset Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,219.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

