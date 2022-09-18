Centric Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

