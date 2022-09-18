Centric Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,940.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

AMZN stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

