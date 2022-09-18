Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.66. Approximately 4,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 234,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Century Communities Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 21.9% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

